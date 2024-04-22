Family finds justice after 81-year fight to restore veteran's honour

Gloria Yeomans will proudly march with her Uncle Roy's medals on Anzac Day, something no one in her family has been able to do for more than 80 years.
When Roy Francis Yeomans returned from nearly three years of service in the Middle East in 1943, he was suffering from severe PTSD [at the time known as shell shock] and nearly blind.
But instead of being allowed to present his case that he was no longer fit to serve to an army Medical Board, his battalion was ordered to go to the Atherton Tablelands near Cairns to train for jungle warfare in New Guinea.
His brother William, who served with Roy and stayed by his side as he was locked in a crate on their return journey aboard the RMS Aquitania, decided enough was enough.
Roy and William went absent without leave (AWOL).
Defence Australia court-martialed Roy and his brother in 1945 and both were dishonourably discharged.
Despite serving in one of the Australian military's most decorated formations, the famous 'mighty' ninth division, all of Roy's awards, medals and his gratuity payment were denied.
His niece, Gloria Yeomans, has been fighting to reverse her uncle's dishonourable discharge for nearly 25 years.
"All of our family's attempts to try to have his medals reinstated over the years have been rejected," she said.
The breakthrough finally came thanks to a group effort from Ms Yeomans and two of her cousins: Mena O'Connor and Tracey Bradshaw.
The three of them managed to gather enough historical documentation and medical records to successfully plead their Uncle Roy's case to the Defence Honours and Awards Appeals Tribunal.
On March 28, 2024, the tribunal told Ms Yeomans they decided to posthumously issue her uncle's medals.
I couldn't believe it. It was so emotional for me, I just broke down- Gloria Yeomans
"I know so many of our brave soldiers came back from the Middle East so damaged, mentally and physically, just like Uncle Roy," Ms Yeomans said.
"I hope that by sharing my Uncle Roy's story, it might inspire other families to keep trying. Things are so different now to how they used to be."
Ms Yeomans said she thanked her cousins, her local member Kevin Anderson, and Shadow Minister for Veteran Affairs Barnaby Joyce for their support in restoring her uncle's good name.
Roy Francis Yeomans was one of five brothers to join the Australian Army during World War II.
He spent a total of 799 days fighting in the Middle East, being part of two of Australia's biggest battles: the siege of Tobruk and the Battle of El Alamein.
He was 24 years old when he returned to Australia.
During Roy's return voyage on the RMS Aquitania, he experienced violent outbursts from his sever PTSD, and his commanding officer ordered him to be locked in a crate.
His older brother William stayed by his side for the entire journey.
After their desertion from the military, Roy lead a difficult life.
Without his war gratuity or any stable source of income, he quickly became homeless.
The disgraced soldier spent years wandering from town to town, eventually developing an alcohol addiction and winding up in Narrabri Gaol after a fight.
Three years later, Roy suffered a manic episode and was committed to Callan Park Mental Hospital [now named Rozelle Hospital] in Sydney.
He spent the last 22 years of his life there and died in 1987. He was 68 years old, never married, with no kids.
But his niece wouldn't let her Uncle Roy's story end there.
"I remember visiting him in that hospital with my dad. He was so kind. He only spoke of the happy times before the war. I don't think he remembered anything else, that's where his mind was," Ms Yeomans said.
She told the Leader there's no part of the word 'dishonourable' that should be attached to Roy's name.
Now that Ms Yeomans has found justice for her Uncle Roy, she's considering reaching out to her cousins - Uncle William's kids - to see if they want the same for their father.
"We haven't spoken in years, so we'll have to see," she said.
For now, she's excited to wear her Uncle Roy's medals to Tamworth's upcoming Anzac Day march.
She'll also be carrying around a life-size cardboard cutout of Uncle Roy so he can be there in spirit.
"If anyone sees him out and about, we'd love them to come up, say hello, and have a selfie with him. I'm sure he'd be looking down & loving every minute of it," Ms Yeomans said.
