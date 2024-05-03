The Northern Daily Leader
The Northern Daily Leader's complete view of property
Home/Community/Community News
Opinion

'It is not so much a weed now as a lush and tangled blackberry bush'

By New England Mp Barnaby Joyce
May 4 2024 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
New England MP Barnaby Joyce. Picture from file.
New England MP Barnaby Joyce. Picture from file.

Well? Mr Albanese is having a bad day at the wicket. Now even those from the causes he believes he is a champion of are screaming at him.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Community News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.