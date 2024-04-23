How an ANZAC tribute display at a local chemist brought together two families

Every year ahead of Anzac Day, retired Tamworth couple Wendy and Kevin Smith will take the time to set up a tribute display at Cahills Soul Pattinson Chemist.
The display, showcased in the Peel Street shop window, includes a range of military memorabilia, from biscuit tins and old soldier photographs and full histories, to army hats, Australian flags, and more.
Mr Smith said it all started when they came across a slouch hat at a garage sale.
"A lady brought out her dad's slouch hat and I wouldn't let her put it down. I told her we would buy it," he said.
"Then we came and asked the former chemist owners if we could do a display in the window and that is where it started."
The couple said even though it's a small contribution to Anzac Day commemorations, it's their way of saying 'thank you' to all those from the region who are, or have served.
"It is because of where we live and how we live. It is our freedom. It does not take much to say hello and thank you very much," Mr Smith said.
"And if someone walks past and smiles, it acknowledges what we do."
Through the display, the couple has also been able to forge deep friendships in the community.
When the chemist changed hands five years ago the new owners were thrilled to continue the tradition.
"We have known them for the last five years, and they have become like family," Ranjan Goli, co-owner of Cahills Soul Pattinson Chemist, said.
The Goli family relocated to Tamworth from Murrurundi.
When they took over, they were looking for people to complete medication deliveries to elderly patients.
Pranitha Goli, co-owner of Cahills Soul Pattinson Chemist, said people love them and they connect with customers so well.
"They are really passionate about Anzac Day as their son is also in the army," she said.
"And when they suggested something like that, we straight away thought it was a good idea."
The annual setting up of the display has brought pharmacy staff, the owners, and the Smiths together, to create their own little family.
"When we came to town, we didn't have anybody, no friends or family," Ms Goli said.
"They have become like our kids' adopted grandparents."
And brings a lot of "excitement and joy" to the community.
"Customers were commenting about how cool it was," Mr Goli said.
"And many people started to drop off their dad's uniforms or pictures to become part of the display. So, it is really popular."
