Lest we forget: A 'One of a Kind' Anzac display proves popular in Taminda

Thanks to the generosity of a regular client, Tamworth's One of a Kind op shop in Taminda has mounted a special Anzac Day display to acknowledge Australia's war veterans.
The display features a number of different uniforms, both Army and Navy, as well as those worn by nurses.
One of a Kind's business manager Georgie MacRae said this was the first year the shop had been able to mount such a display, due to the difficulty of finding uniforms.
"When the team from local event coordinator Glitz and Glam volunteered to create the display, we were happy to accept their generosity, as it gave us the opportunity to acknowledge one of the important days on the Australian calendar," Mrs MacRae said.
A spokesperson for Glitz and Glam said the uniforms featured in the display had been collected across a number of years from a variety of sources, including op shops and online.
Mrs MacRae said the display, located in the entrance of the Avro Street shop, had received a positive response from local shoppers, who commented how great it looked.
