Quirindi Heritage Festival and swap meet this weekend

Tractors, vintage and veteran cars will converge on Quirindi this weekend, May 4 and 5, for the 25th annual Heritage Festival and swap meet.
The event kicked off with a 130 km tractor trek on Friday, which wound its way around the southern Liverpool Plains. Eighteen tractors and one jeep made the trek.
On Saturday morning the swap meet starts at 7am and the street procession through the town and out to the village gets underway from 9.30am.
At the village stationery motors, old tractors, cars and trucks will be on display and the miniature trains will be running.
Committee member Beryl Mannion told the Leader they are looking forward to a fantastic weekend.
"One of the highlights of the display is the old headers, which have been restored, they're here on display and they are looking pretty spiffy," she said.
"And the blacksmiths are going to be working, I got told there was at least four blacksmiths coming.
"There's supposed to be a hotrod club from Newcastle coming."
The annual rally attracts enthusiasts and their machines from all over Australia and even overseas.
It showcases the restoration of machines from the past, ranging from tractors and steam engines, to collections of smaller items such as shearing gear, lawn mowers and also craft items.
Model train enthusiasts can view the Norm Mitchell Train room and also the new layouts for the HO guage model trains.
The blacksmiths will be turning steel into fancy objects and other working exhibits include spinning and weaving, leatherwork, woodwork etc.
More than 120 swap sites will open on Saturday from 7am and Sunday from 8am.
The miniature trains and children's activities, including face painting and games, are programmed for Sunday.
The village is situated 3km west of Quirindi on the Gunnedah Road and is regularly open every Friday, Saturday and Sunday 10am - 2pm.
Admission is $10, under 16 $2.
All profits made from the weekend will go back into the preservation and maintenance of the Quirindi Heritage Village.
A full program of events can be found on their Facebook site.
The Museum, Heritage Village and coffee shop are open Friday, Saturday and Sundays 10am - 2pm and other times by appointment.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.