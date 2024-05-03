The soft opening for Bendemeer Art Show is done, now they're ready for the crowds

The paintings are hung, the venue in order, the lighting checked - and the soft opening of the 2024 Bendemeer Art Show went off without a hitch.
This year is special for the Bendemeer Art Show committee, as it celebrates the 40th anniversary of the community's much loved cultural event.
Running from May 2 to 5, art enthusiasts have come from near and far to join the festivities being staged at the Bendemeer Town Hall.
The Leader's photographer Peter Hardin dropped by the hall on Thursday, May 2, to check out the exhibition to find organisers readying themselves for the coming crowds.
Committee president Jamie Hook said the event would commemorate four decades of inspiring creativity and the fostering of artistic talent.
"The 40th anniversary is testament to the enduring passion for art in our community and the unwavering support of artists, sponsors, and volunteers who have contributed to the success of this event over the years," he said.
"We're excited to commemorate this milestone with a showcase of exceptional artistic talent and creativity."
The show will open from 10am to 4pm on Saturday and Sunday, May 4 and 5. Admission costs $10 per adult (kids free).
Visit Bendemeer Art Show for further details.
