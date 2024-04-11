Hillvue Public students spend a solemn morning learning about Anzac Day

Hillvue Public School students spent a solemn morning on Thursday, April 11, observing an early Anzac Day service.
Year 3 teacher and representative of the Hillvue Public School's Anzac Day service organising committee, Zara Carr said the annual event was held to help students understand what Anzac Day was all about, and why we observe the day with special public services.
Mrs Carr said the event was a highlight on the school's calendar.
The 45 minute ceremony was led by the school's student leadership team, and included poetry readings, the presentation of Anzac Day Citizenship Awards, and the reading of an Anzac Day story.
Playing the bagpipes, Year 2 teacher's aid Hamish Carr led in student leaders Sophie Wales and Jairell Swan along with KIDCO representatives from Years 2 to 6 to lay wreaths.
This was followed by Year 6 student Shylo Carter reciting The Ode, before The Last Post was played, followed by a minute's silence.
The event was held in the school's hall, which had been decorated with hand-coloured and made poppies and soldier figures, along with crosses and Anzac Day lettering.
In her address to the gathering, the school's principal Jayne Johnson, explained to the students what Anzac Day was about and why Australians observe it each year in April.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.