Finally, an inquiry into rural and regional crime gets the green light

the drivers of youth crime across regional and rural NSW, particularly since the COVID pandemic;

how a whole of government approach can reduce the drivers and root causes of youth crime in regional and rural NSW;

the wraparound and diversionary services available for youth and families in the regions and rural areas and how they can be better matched to individuals, measured, improved and integrated into a coordinated approach to divert youth from crime, having regard to the NSW Government's commitment to working in partnership with Aboriginal people;

staffing levels and workforce issues, including police staffing, in regional and rural areas and how services can be improved to reduce youth crime in these areas;

recidivism rates in regional and rural areas, and related impacts on the community, services and law enforcement;

the range of functions being performed by NSW police officers, including mental health assistance and youth welfare, on behalf of other agencies in regional and rural areas, and the supports required to assist police; and