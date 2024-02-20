The Northern Daily Leader
The Northern Daily Leader's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime

'Worrying' spike in crime sparks fresh calls for rural crime inquiry

By Newsroom
February 21 2024 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Northern Tablelands MP Adam Marshall, left, with NSW Country Mayors Association Jamie Chaffey, calling on the government to take immediate action on the rural and regional crime crisis.
Northern Tablelands MP Adam Marshall, left, with NSW Country Mayors Association Jamie Chaffey, calling on the government to take immediate action on the rural and regional crime crisis.

NORTHERN Tablelands MP Adam Marshall has doubled down on calls for a parliamentary inquiry into crime in rural and regional NSW, following another recent spate of violent and distressing incidents across the region.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Court and Crime

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.