'The previous government failed rural people' | Letters to the editor

The parents could be, but some of them are at home high on illicit materials or alcohol and it is largely an unsafe location for a 12 year old to be. Better to be out on the streets, up to no good with friends. We need more investment in services that work that turn these unfortunate kids away from a life of offending, save we'll lose them forever. We need to address the causes of recidivism. A parliamentary inquiry is unlikely to deliver that.