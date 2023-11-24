The Northern Daily Leader
Saturday, 25 November 2023
'The previous government failed rural people' | Letters to the editor

By Letters to the Editor
November 25 2023 - 5:45am
"Locally our Tamworth police need a new station" says Mark Rodda.
Not fit for purpose

I refer to the rural crime issue and The Leader story titled "No Support is Disappointing", Thursday 16/11/23. The largely National party affiliated country mayors seem to expect more now of the State Labor government then when their state National party colleagues were ruling the place over the last 12 years in terms of more police and action in the rural crime space.

