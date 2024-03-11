Moree's 'undeserved' reputation in the battle against youth crime

In the early hours of March 5, an elderly Moree woman became one of the latest victims of the youth crime issue plaguing not just that North West town.
The woman awoke to find four people had forced entry into her home, attempting to steal a handbag and keys. Half an hour later that same morning, in a nearby street, four people forced entry to another home to be confronted by the elderly couple who lived there, and faced demands for keys.
During the incident an elderly man was pushed to the ground. The intruders fled empty handed, however, the elderly man was hospitalised with lacerations to his body.
Youth crime is not an issue that only makes major headlines for Moree, but one which is also having a devastating impact in many other NSW regional centres, including Tamworth and Gunnedah.
The latest NSW Bureau of Crime Statistics and Research (BOSCAR) figures show crime rates in regional NSW are higher than Sydney, with car theft, break-ins and assault the main offences.
In November 2023, a crime conference was held in Gunnedah where BOCSAR statistics were presented showing young offenders made up 20 per cent of car thefts and property crime in the New England and North West, compared to 10 per cent across all of regional NSW.
Resource-intense police initiatives, such as Operation Mongoose have been credited with achieving a slight decrease in stolen cars in the Oxley Command area, however, Tamworth Regional Council, wants the state government to go a step further and fund programs that will help prevent young people from offending in the first place.
In Moree, mayor Mark Johnson wants to see a focus on solutions.
"I've been talking about the [youth crime] issue for the past month, trying to let people know Moree is not the crime capital of the world," he said.
"We have a youth crime issue but it's just like other regional centres, like Tamworth."
Cr Johnson said every mayor in NSW would like more police but there were not the resources to be had.
That said, Cr Johnson said when the town experienced a spike in crime the police would "throw a lot of resources at it and have great success".
When it comes to continual repeat offenders and people committing violent crimes, Cr Johnson wants to see courts be more supportive of the police.
"If we have people living in fear, we can't have that - [offenders] need to be removed from our streets," he said.
"Unfortunately, the police and courts are negative deterrents - what we need to try and focus on is making life a positive deterrent ... for these young kids to try and steer them away from crime in the first instance."
Following a visit from NSW Premier Chris Minns to Moree on Thursday, February 22, Cr Johnson is hopeful a plan will emerge to help stamp out youth crime through the creation of "safe space" for children at risk.
If instigated, Cr Johnson believes this could prove a test case for other regional areas in tackling juvenile crime.
Cr Johnson said he and the council would continue to have regular contact with the Premier.
"[The Premier] was very genuine and engaged in the issue, not only for our town but all regional areas in NSW, and I'm hopeful we can start the ball rolling to try and turn this around," Cr Johnson said.
While discussions were still "early", Cr Johnson said council and the Premier's office were talking about the services required "in that space".
"Moree has a number of existing services already in place and many are doing a good job, but we need more collaboration around that space and that's the message I'm trying to get out," he said.
"Yes we have a youth crime problem but our youth crime problem is no different to any other regional area in NSW."
Cr Johnson said his "heart goes out" to the elderly people impacted by the March 5 attack, but pointed out youth crime was one of the major issues candidates faced in the recent Dunkley by election in Victoria.
"This is not just a Moree issue - and that's the conversation I want to have," he said.
"Now the Premier has weighed in and I've said Moree can be a test case - let's try some different things to see if we can steer youth away from a life of crime.
"Until we get that right we're going to be stuck in a cycle of re-offending."
Cr Johnson said "stronger diversionary strategies" were needed to prevent children getting caught up in crime.
"More often than not the environment these kids are growing up in is adding to the problem ... they need some safe space ... and whether that could be created," he said.
"Somewhere for them to be able to blow off a bit of steam in those after hours when they are having a problem."
Moree Chamber of Commerce president Dibs Cush agrees with the mayor's focus on prevention.
"There is a desperate need for a safe house in Moree ... which may help to break the cycle, by providing somewhere where young people can go, a distraction," she said.
"The reason these kids are roaming the streets is often they don't feel safe within their own homes, so if they've got somewhere they can go then that might help."
Ms Cush said a lot of Moree's youth crime problems were linked to boredom.
"I'm sure, at the back of their minds, these kids do know right from wrong, and if it was their Nan being attacked they would know that's the wrong thing to do," she said.
Ms Cush takes exception to Moree copping an "undeserved" negative image, when the youth crime issue is "clearly much wider".
"Moree is a fantastic community - we've got a really great sporting culture and we are such a generous community," she said.
"Local charity days make huge amounts of money because Moree is known as a very generous community."
Ms Cush said programs such as Moree's Sports Health Arts and Education (SHAE) Academy, Clontarf Academy/Moree Secondary College and the PCYC offered assistance to the town's youth but were not open 24/7.
Police attended both of the incidents in Moree on March 5, and have commenced an investigation. They believe the incidents are linked.
Enquiries are continuing, and Police have asked that anyone with information about the incidents, or dashcam or CCTV footage from the area, contact Moree Police Station or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
