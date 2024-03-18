'The level of violence is unprecedented': Police operation continues to target young offenders

More than 100 juveniles have been charged as part of Operation Regional Mongoose NSW Police have confirmed.
The police operation was launched in September 2023 targeting offenders, particularly younger people who are breaking into homes and stealing vehicles across regional parts of the state.
Now, almost six months on, NSW Police have confirmed 153 people have been charged with more than 1400 offences.
Alarmingly, 109 of those charged were juveniles.
"It tells you that these offenders are continuing to re-offend," Western Region Commander Assistant Commissioner Rod Smith said.
"In fact 71 per cent of our offenders charged are under the age of 18, and 67 per cent of those are at liberty on bail at the time of committing further offences.
"That tells you something about the cohort who committing these offences."
The youngest person charged during the operation so far was 11-years-old.
Speaking to the media on Monday morning outside of Dubbo Police Station, Assistant Commissioner Smith confirmed what the offenders are primarily doing.
"It's forcefully entering people's homes in the middle of the night and hotel rooms," he said.
"Particularly targeting elderly and vulnerable people while armed with weapons and displaying a lot of violence towards those victims with the purpose of stealing their car.
"It seems to be the predominant issue we are dealing with. We've always had kids breaking into homes but the level of violence is unprecedented and that is the issue we are dealing with."
Assistant Commissioner Smith confirmed there were incidents at Dubbo and Tamworth over the previous weekend.
"The difference we have seen of late and the concerning factor is the elevated level of violence we have seen," he said.
"Particularly targeting elderly and vulnerable people, we are enhancing our resources and throwing more at this operation to identify and hold accountable the offenders who are responsible for these."
On March 15, police activated their warning lights after a Toyota Kluger overtook an unmarked police vehicle at excessive speed on the Newell Highway, about 40km north of Dubbo.
A pursuit was initiated after it failed to stop. It was terminated due to safety concerns.
Police successfully deployed road spikes on Emungerie Road and the vehicle came to a stop a short time later.
Police arrested seven people and they were all taken to Dubbo Police Station. Six people were released pending further inquiries.
A 29-year-old man was charged with police pursuit - not stop - drive at speed, drive motor vehicle during disqualification period, and class A motor vehicle exceed speed 45 km/h.
He was refused bail and appeared at Dubbo Local Court on March 15, where he was given condition bail to reappear at the same court on April 26.
Investigations under Operation Regional Mongoose continue.
