Help for regional communities welcomed, but outcomes must be measured

Business and local government have given a thumbs up to the NSW Government's $26.2 million package of regional reforms and initiatives to support community safety and wellbeing in NSW.
At the heart of the package, announced on Tuesday, March 12, was the implementation of specific solutions to counter youth crime issues in Moree.
Moree Chamber of Commerce president Dibs Cush has welcomed the move, and hopes the new initiatives will be closely monitored for effectiveness.
"There has already been a significant investment in [youth crime] intervention programs in Moree, and these new initiatives need to include strict adherence to meeting KPI's [key performance indicators] with measurable and visible outcomes," she said.
"This is a really positive step and I hope to see some tangible results from these initiatives."
Ms Cush commended Moree Plains Shire Council for being the "squeaky wheel" in pursuing options and offering Moree as the trial location for the implementation of new and innovative programs.
Ms Cush said the local crime issues were terrorising not only residents but also businesses within the community - and "hidden costs" were the biggest problem.
"People don't always realise the full impact property theft or damage can have on a business," she said.
"If a tradie's ute or tools are stolen there is an obvious initial inconvenience of a delay for people who will have to wait longer for a job to be done, but there are also hidden costs.
"People go 'Oh, but you're insured', but don't seem to realise that if you make numerous claims your premiums will rise - and not just for that affected business within that same post code.
"The loss of his tools of trade can set a tradie back by several days, even weeks, and cost thousands of dollars."
Ms Cush said the ongoing costs to all businesses in the shire was often a hidden cost.
"Insurance premiums increase not only the affected business, but all businesses within the same postcode," she said.
"Obviously these are insured, but we all know how hard it is to get a vehicle ... you end up on a long waiting list.
"We choose to live and work in Moree, we love it, and we want to see the town prosper and thrive.
"It is important to the business community to see engagement with the youth of Moree - they are our future - but the opportunities in Moree in the next decade with the implementation of the Moree Special Activation Precinct [to support the diversification of the local economy] are boundless," she said.
Like many in Moree looking for answers to the town's youth crime issues, Ms Cush remains positive.
"We need to all work together to achieve change," she said.
"We could easily choose to throw our hands in the air in despair and do nothing, or we can make difficult decisions, apply a hard love attitude, and work together to make a difference."
Country Mayors Association (CMA) of NSW chair and Gunnedah mayor Jamie Chaffey, said the package announcement was a timely intervention by Premier Chris Minns following his visit to Moree.
It was also recognition of the CMA's call for change to address the inequity regional communities face.
"It's obvious the Premier's visit to Moree has shone a spotlight on the urgent need for action in regional NSW to address our crime issues," Cr Chaffey said.
"We are supportive of the legislative reforms focused on youth crime and hopeful it will bring about meaningful change.
"We urge the Government to implement these reforms as soon as possible because regional NSW cannot afford to wait."
Cr Chaffey said if the minor changes to bail laws were legislated and actions such as "posting and boasting" outlawed, this would form part of the solution in reducing youth crime in regional communities.
The CMA's report on Crime, Law and Order in Regional NSW, launched in October 2023, showed regional NSW communities faced higher crime rates and had fewer police resources, Cr Chaffey said.
"Rural and regional communities are over-represented in incidents of all crime in Bureau of Crime Statistics figures," he said.
CMA deputy chair and Temora mayor Rick Firman said the targeted approach was good news for Moree and, if the initiatives were found to be successful, could also be "extremely beneficial" to the rest of regional NSW.
"It is clear recognition by the NSW Government that diversionary programs are important when it comes to long-term change, and we will be watching the outcomes of this pilot with much interest," he said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.