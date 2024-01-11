'I don't care if you're holding a baby': teens sentenced for Woolies fist fight

A COURT has heard a teenager yelled "I don't care if you're holding a baby" before a wild fist fight erupted in the aisles of a Tamworth supermarket.
Darren Swan and Chloe Mansfield fronted Tamworth Local Court on Thursday where they were sentenced for their involvement in a violent brawl at the Eastpoint Woolworths supermarket on June 1, 2023, that later went viral on social media.
"The embarrassment and concern caused to the Tamworth community is significant," police prosecutor Sergeant Alix Thom told the court.
"These are violent offences before the court, in a public place."
A hearing was abandoned for the two teenagers, who are both aged 19, after they each pleaded guilty acting together with more than two other people to use or threaten violence to cause fear for personal safety.
Sergeant Thom said the brawl erupted at about 5pm in the local grocery store off Roderick Street where residents expect to be safe and not "exposed to any violence".
"The defendants should recognise the harm they've caused," she said.
The court heard Mansfield and another woman, who were not known to each other, engaged in a verbal altercation after the woman said something offensive to the teenager.
Mansfield then yelled "what are you looking at, you want to fight? I'm going to hit you, I don't care if you're holding a baby", Magistrate Clare Farnan told the court during the sentencing.
A fist fight between the women spilled into the aisles of the supermarket when a man stepped in to try and separate the two women, the court heard.
Swan intervened and is shown on video "slamming" the man into the ground, Ms Farnan said.
"This sort of behaviour is completely unacceptable," Ms Farnan said.
A more serious charge of affray was dropped against both of the teenagers during the court proceedings.
During the sentencing, Mansfield became visibly agitated and Ms Farnan said she seemed to have "trouble controlling herself".
In the wake of the fight, which was viewed tens of thousands of times on social media, police launched an investigation and charged the teenagers, who reside in Tweed Heads.
In court, Mansfield's defence solicitor told the court the 19-year-old received a black-eye during the fight, which was sparked by Mansfield being called a "derogatory name".
The solicitor said the 19-year-old handed herself into police and made "admissions" about the fight, but told officers she "blacked out" during the brawl.
Swan's Legal Aid defence solicitor Arabella Munro told the court the 19-year-old was "less culpable" compared to Mansfield and the woman who was fined.
"He accepts his intervention was not a reasonable proportional response to what was happening," Ms Munro said.
"It all happened very quickly."
Ms Munro said Swan was experiencing personal difficulties at the time of the brawl, but was now in a much more "stable" environment.
She asked the court to consider sparing the 19-year-old a criminal conviction for his involvement in the fight.
Ms Farnan accepted Mansfield's involvement was "significantly higher" compared to Swans.
"She clearly started it," Ms Farnan said.
Swan was sentenced to an 18-month conditional release order, or a good behaviour bond, without recording a criminal conviction for his involvement.
Mansfield was convicted and sentenced to an 18-month supervised community corrections order, or CCO.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.