A TEENAGER has denied her involvement in a viral and wild brawl at a Tamworth supermarket.
Chloe Mansfield fronted Tamworth Local Court for the first time where she pleaded not guilty to being involved in a physical altercation which broke out at the Eastpoint Woolworths on June 1.
In court, the 18-year-old's Legal Aid defence solicitor Adam Ryan said Mansfield would fight one charge of affray, and one count of threatening violence and/or causing fear.
It's the police case Mansfield used unlawful violence to cause someone to fear for their safety, and acted together with more than two other people to threaten unlawful violence between 4:55pm and 5:05pm on June 1.
READ ALSO:
Magistrate Julie Soars ordered a brief of evidence and adjourned the matter to September.
Mansfield was the second person to be charged in relation to the brawl inside the Eastpoint Woolworths off Roderick Street, after a 21-year-old Tamworth woman was fined for her involvement.
Police had initially been concentrating on six men and women - aged between 16 and 21 - in relation to the fist fight, but confirmed they would only be charging three people.
All six were questioned by officers.
As part of the investigation police reviewed CCTV footage from inside the store and interviewed witnesses and staff.
They also reviewed video footage - which has since gone viral after it was uploaded to social media - where one woman can be heard saying "hold my baby" before she gets involved.
Bystanders can be seen trying to hold back some of those involved in the scuffle.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, reporting mostly on court, while keeping tabs on Tamworth Regional Council. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, reporting mostly on court, while keeping tabs on Tamworth Regional Council. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.