A SECOND woman has been charged for her alleged involvement in the wild Woolworths brawl in Tamworth.
An 18-year-old woman has been tracked to Tweed Heads and has now been charged, accused of being involved in the physical altercation on June 1.
She's the second woman to be charged, after the Leader revealed earlier this month a 21-year-old Tamworth woman had been fined for her involvement in the violent scuffle at Eastpoint Woolworths.
After several days of searching, police found the 18-year-old accused in Tweed Heads and she was served with an order to front court in Tamworth next month on two charges.
She is facing charges of affray and threatening violence and/or causing fear.
The woman - who is not subject to bail - has been ordered to appear in Tamworth Local Court in mid-July to answer the charges.
READ ALSO:
A man is still wanted by police, with charges expected to be laid.
A NSW Police spokesperson told the Leader investigations to locate him were continuing. It's understood Oxley police have issued a statewide alert for the man, as well as their counterparts in Queensland.
"Inquiries into the whereabouts of other people allegedly involved in the incident are continuing," the spokesperson said.
Police said the group of people suspected to be involved in the fight in the store off Roderick Street were aged between 16 and 21.
Police had initially been concentrating on six men and women suspected to be involved in the violent scuffle, but confirmed they were only searching for a man now as part of their investigations.
All six have already been questioned by officers.
Investigators have previously said they believe the incident was random, and don't believe the parties were known to one another, prior to the scuffle.
As part of the investigation, police interviewed the six at the centre of the incident, as well as witnesses, staff and onlookers, and also reviewed CCTV footage from inside the store, as well as mobile phone videos that captured the fight.
The brawl between the men and women unfolded about 5pm on June 1 in the Eastpoint store, off Roderick Street.
In the video footage - which has gone viral since it was uploaded to social media - one woman can be heard saying "hold my baby" before she gets involved.
Bystanders can be seen trying to hold back some of those involved.
Police said a verbal argument broke out between shoppers which soon escalated and turned physical.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Northern Daily Leader Senior Crime and Court Reporter
Northern Daily Leader Senior Crime and Court Reporter
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.