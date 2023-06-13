The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Court and Crime
Exclusive

Oxley police fine Tamworth woman for wild brawl at Tamworth Woolworths

Breanna Chillingworth
By Breanna Chillingworth
June 13 2023 - 5:45pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A TAMWORTH woman has been hit with a fine for her part in a wild brawl that erupted in the local Woolworths Supermarket.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Breanna Chillingworth

Breanna Chillingworth

Deputy Editor and Court Reporter

Northern Daily Leader Senior Crime and Court Reporter

More from Court and Crime
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.