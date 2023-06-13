A TAMWORTH woman has been hit with a fine for her part in a wild brawl that erupted in the local Woolworths Supermarket.
The 21-year-old woman was issued a criminal infringement notice for her part in the violent scuffle at Eastpoint Woolworths almost two weeks ago.
The 21-year-old Tamworth woman was issued a $500 infringement notice for behaving in an offensive manner, but the fine won't mean a conviction.
She's the only one to face police action so far.
Oxley police confirmed they are trying to track down a man and a woman - who don't live in Tamworth - for their alleged involvement in the violent assault.
On Tuesday, police were still yet to find the pair, with officers alerting their counterparts across the state in a bid to find them.
Police said the group of people suspected to be involved in the fight in the store off Roderick Street were aged between 16 and 21.
Police had initially been concentrating on six men and women suspected to be involved in the violent scuffle, but on Tuesday confirmed they were only searching for a man and a woman now as part of their investigations.
All six have already been questioned by officers.
Investigators have previously said they believe the incident was random, and don't believe the parties were known to one another, prior to the scuffle.
Last week, police made a public plea for the good Samaritans who intervened and tried to break up the fight to come forward as part of the investigation.
Police have spent almost two weeks interviewing suspects, witnesses, staff and onlookers, and have trawled through CCTV footage from the store, as well as mobile phone vision of the incident.
The brawl between the men and women unfolded about 5pm on June 1 in the Eastpoint store, off Roderick Street.
In the video footage - which has gone viral since it was uploaded to social media - one woman can be heard saying "hold my baby" before she gets involved.
Bystanders can be seen trying to hold back some of those involved.
Police said a verbal argument broke out between shoppers which soon escalated and turned physical.
Anyone with information that could assist the police investigation is urged to contact Tamworth police on 6768 2999.
