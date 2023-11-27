The Northern Daily Leader
Tuesday, 28 November 2023
Home/Community/Community News
Council

The top five issues to keep an eye on at the next Tamworth council meeting

Rachel Clark
By Rachel Clark
November 28 2023 - 6:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Housing, traffic, rates, renewable energy, pipelines, and more will be dicsussed at this weeks Tamworth Regional Council meeting. File picture Peter Hardin.
Housing, traffic, rates, renewable energy, pipelines, and more will be dicsussed at this weeks Tamworth Regional Council meeting. File picture Peter Hardin.

The second-last meeting of the year for Tamworth Regional Council (TRC) is promising to be a 'cracker', with everything from housing developments and renewable energy projects, to ownership of the Dungowan pipeline and rates on the agenda for Tuesday night.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rachel Clark

Rachel Clark

Journalist

Rachel is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader. Have a tip? rachel.clark@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Community News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.