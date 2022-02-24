news, latest-news,

THE COUNCIL reckons it could do a better job of managing the new Dungowan Dam pipeline than the state government. Early works have already started on the 55 kilometre line between the new dam and the Calala Water Treatment Plant. Tamworth Regional Council (TRC) mayor Russell Webb said the council wants to secure ownership of the development. "It makes sense to do that, because we have the expertise, we've got the knowledge, we know the area and we've got the staff here that can actually work on the repairs or maintenance that has to be done if there is a break somewhere," he said. "We can manage all of that as an organisation better than probably the state government at this stage." Councillors discussed the ownership issue and whether or not to allow connections to the pipeline in a session closed to the public on Tuesday. Read also: NSW Water Minister Kevin Anderson said the state government had taken a $44 million burden off Tamworth ratepayers. "Productive discussions are continuing between Water Infrastructure NSW and TRC regarding the ownership of the Dungowan Dam pipeline," he said. "The Dungowan Dam and pipeline is about improving water security for residents and landholders across the Peel Valley, which is why it's great news that all landholders with an existing connection to the pipeline will keep that connection. "Landholders across the entire 55km pipeline route will also have an opportunity to sign a customer contract and connect to the replacement pipeline which is great news." Cr Webb said the people who own land the pipeline will traverse will want a connection. "I think it's only fair that they get that connection," he said. "That's going to make it a lot easier to get permission to go through their land as well, so really at the end of the day it makes sense to do that." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

