The Northern Daily Leader
The Northern Daily Leader's complete view of property
Home/Community/Community News
Good News

National Tree Day: Community groups, schools and Landcare dig in to plant trees

Rachel Clark
By Rachel Clark
Updated July 26 2024 - 5:21pm, first published 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tamworth Toyota City Principal Dealer Tim Easy, TRC Mayor Russell Webb, and Chairman of Oxley Community Transport Board Ray Tate plant the first tree in the new community garden. Picture by NDL
Tamworth Toyota City Principal Dealer Tim Easy, TRC Mayor Russell Webb, and Chairman of Oxley Community Transport Board Ray Tate plant the first tree in the new community garden. Picture by NDL

A new community garden near Tamworth's racecourse is taking root, with the first tree - an ornamental pear - planted on Friday, to coincide National Tree Day.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rachel Clark

Rachel Clark

Journalist

A former Sydneysider turned country journalist. Rachel covers education, Gunnedah and Liverpool Plains councils, and renewable energy at the Northern Daily Leader. Be sure to say g'day: rachel.clark@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.