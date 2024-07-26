National Tree Day: Community groups, schools and Landcare dig in to plant trees

A new community garden near Tamworth's racecourse is taking root, with the first tree - an ornamental pear - planted on Friday, to coincide National Tree Day.
Tamworth Toyota also handed over a ute to Oxley Community Transport for use in care of the new community garden being created for the elderly at 2 Curtiss Close, where the group's headquarters is based.
Some of the organisation's green-thumbed clientele also lent a hand, planting tube stock trees into caretaker beds.
Chairman of the Oxley Community Transport board, Ray Tate, said it was exciting to get the project off the ground.
"Everything will be included in the garden, from veggies to fresh flowers," he said.
"But the idea behind the ornamental pear tree is because our staff is inside all day, so what we want to do is create a space where they can sit and relax."
The idea of a community garden came about after the COVID pandemic, from a survey sent to the organisation's elderly clients.
"What was listed at the top was a community garden," Mr Tate said.
Across town, students at West Tamworth Public School got their hands dirty, planting an edible Indigenous garden and native plants around their school's yarning circle, in partnership with Toyota and Landcare.
Tamworth City Toyota principal dealer Tim Easy said it was important for them to support community-led projects.
"We are supporting National Tree Day," he said.
"It is amazing to see the ambition and the future of looking after our planet by planting trees."
On Sunday, July 29, the Tamworth Urban Landcare Group will be planting trees along the Peel River, from 9am until 11:30am, with the aim of creating habitats for wildlife and controlling soil erosion.
The group has been planting along the Peel river since 2007.
And in an effort to reduce incidents of graffiti, the Rotary Club of Tamworth First Light (RCTFL) in collaboration with the DreamTime touch team, will be at Centenary Park, West Tamworth, from 10am, where they will be planting trees along the fence line.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.