After more than five years of back and forth community consultation, delays, and re-drawn plans, the biggest thing standing between Nundle and a decision on a controversial wind farm is an agreement with the local council.
The Leader reported in July one of the only boxes left to tick for energy giant ENGIE's Hills of Gold wind farm is finalising the terms of a Voluntary Planning Agreement (VPA) with Tamworth Regional Council (TRC).
Despite being well past the July 7 deadline set by the state regulator, the NSW Department of Planning and Environment (DPE) says ENGIE has still not provided those terms, though a recent decision by TRC provides a window into what's at stake for the multinational energy company.
At council's most recent meeting, councillors agreed to standardise Tamworth's approach to entering VPAs with renewable energy developers, requiring a contribution of 1.5 per cent of the value of all the project's assets to be paid to the council.
Half of the contribution is to be made at the start of construction and the other half on an annual basis - adjusted for inflation - over the expected life of the project.
Tamworth mayor Russell Webb confirmed to the Leader the new policy applies to the Hills of Gold Wind Farm, meaning ENGIE will have to agree to forking out a seven or eight-figure sum to Tamworth Regional Council over the project's lifespan in order to secure a VPA.
"This [policy] will now apply to all projects that are associated with renewable energy," Cr Webb said.
Prior to council's decision, VPAs were worked out on a case-by-case basis.
The mayor did not comment on ENGIE's ongoing attempts to secure a VPA with TRC, though the Leader revealed in March there is little love lost between the developer and council.
ENGIE also did not comment on its ongoing negotiations with TRC, except to say the company "continues to provide timely responses to requests for information made by the DPE and Tamworth Regional Council".
ENGIE says its community sponsorship program has distributed more than $70,000 across Nundle and surrounding communities so far, and the company is also planning to provide a community benefit fund of $150,000 once construction begins, as well as a $210,000 annual fund once the wind farm is up and running.
"If successful in our application to build the Hills of Gold Wind Farm, ENGIE would also launch special offers for local residents via our retail business Simply Energy," ENGIE's general manager of asset development and delivery Leigh Newbery said.
The money TRC is now requiring ENGIE - and all renewable energy developers - to provide is on top of any community benefit funds energy developers agree to.
As part of the new policy to standardise council's procedures, councillors decided all community funds should be run by an independent organisation rather than council, with council holding a role as member.
In addition to the VPA the DPE says it is also waiting on a schedule for road upgrades ENGIE has agreed to fund, and will finish its assessment as soon as the company submits all the information.
Once the DPE finishes its assessment, it will recommend the NSW Independent Planning Commission either accept or reject the project. The commission will then have final say on whether construction can begin.
