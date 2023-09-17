The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Business

ENGIE still seeking agreement with Tamworth council months after deadline

Jonathan Hawes
By Jonathan Hawes
September 18 2023 - 6:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

After more than five years of back and forth community consultation, delays, and re-drawn plans, the biggest thing standing between Nundle and a decision on a controversial wind farm is an agreement with the local council.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jonathan Hawes

Jonathan Hawes

Journalist

Originally from Austin, TX. "I wasn't born in Tamworth but I got here as soon as I could!" Jonathan covers a little bit of everything, but his main priorities are Tamworth Regional Council, Business, and Property. Send story tips to Jonathan via jonathan.hawes@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Business
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.