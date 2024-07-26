Isobel Blanch sharpens her sword in preparation for pirate life

Isobel Blanch says she was called to the stage from a very young age.
Her first-ever role was in kindergarten. She says she does not exactly remember what the part was, but the feeling stuck and she has been hooked ever since.
From that point on, Isobel said she knew she would spend her life on the stage.
"Performing has always been in my life," she said.
"My grandparents have done it for years. Bruce [grandfather] has been in many dramatic society plays, and my grandma is more of a musical person.
"My dad does sound for all the things in Tamworth, and my mum is a beautiful singer. She used to do opera. My sister is a performer and filmmaker and my brother is very good at backstage."
"I guess you could say it is in our blood."
The Year 12 Oxley High School student has a vast acting resume, having taken on roles in various productions for the Tamworth Dramatic Society, Musical Society, and performances in Sydney.
Now, she will star as Jim Hawkins in the Tamworth Dramatic Society's production of Treasure Island, based on the book by Robert Louis Stevenson.
She told the Leader, what "warms her heart" about being in the production most of all is that she gets to perform alongside her grandfather, who has been cast as Blind Pew.
Along with her busy rehearsal schedule, Isobel has managed to balance her HSC studies. She also works part time at Humble Cafe and O'Grady Drama School.
But it's the stage where she feels most at home.
"People find themselves through theatre and allow their hearts to shine," she said.
"And people see that and it projects onto other people, and that projects onto the audience who come away saying, 'I want to make a change in the world' or 'that made me feel good or something'.
"People struggle their whole lives to feel something and performing may provide that feeling."
Isobel also loves the sense of "community" created by the theatre.
"Seeing the beauty of their faces when they walk out of a theatre, even in a production I am not in, you have connected in some form," she said.
Isobel says she is a lot like Jim Hawkins - the character she plays in Treasure Island - with a great love of adventure.
Stuck in Bristol, Jim yearns for a different, more exciting life.
When he finds a treasure map that once belonged to a pirate -Captain Flint - he sets out on a journey across the sea to claim the prize.
But of course, the journey is far from sooth sailing. Let the adventure begin!
Isobel said she enjoys diving into her characters, and figuring out what 'makes them tick'.
"I do research, I see how other performers have done it, and I look into the lines and see the deeper meaning behind them," she said.
"Everyone says things for a reason, based off what they have been through, and characters are the same. They say things for a reason, and they are reacting."
But she said it is equally important to listen to her fellow actors.
"Acting is all about reacting," she said
And just like her character in this great big adventure, Isobel is ready to "expand her horizon" and take the next step in life.
"I spent so much time looking for the future and I have prepared myself for this," she said.
"I'm ready to meet people, ready to expand my horizon, and carry on what I have learnt from Tamworth."
Now the 18-year-old with the world at her feet says she is ready for whatever comes next, whether that's university, acting school, or a gap year.
"I have checked out a few unis are keen, all of which are performing arts schools," she said.
"I just want to learn and connect with people, and learn from them. As everyone has different ways of thinking and looking at situations."
Treasure Island is at Tamworth's Capitol Theatre from August 2 to 10.
