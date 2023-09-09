The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Latest News
Council

Council will consider making renewable energy projects dig a little deeper

By Newsroom
September 9 2023 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The document says council is receiving an increasing number of applications for renewables projects. Picture from file.
The document says council is receiving an increasing number of applications for renewables projects. Picture from file.

A Mayoral Minute to be considered at the next Tamworth Regional Council meeting would see renewable energy projects cough up 1.5 per cent of the capital value of the project to the council.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.