The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Latest News
Council

Tamworth council still seeking rate rise above 4.9 per cent cap

Jonathan Hawes
By Jonathan Hawes
November 21 2023 - 3:45pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tamworth Regional Council's general manager Paul Bennett said the higher-than-usual 4.9 per cent rate peg handed down from the state regulator "does not change out position" on applying for a 36.3 per cent special rate variation. Picture by Peter Hardin
Tamworth Regional Council's general manager Paul Bennett said the higher-than-usual 4.9 per cent rate peg handed down from the state regulator "does not change out position" on applying for a 36.3 per cent special rate variation. Picture by Peter Hardin

Tamworth council has confirmed the NSW government's decision to hand down one of the biggest rate rises on record will have no impact on its plan to apply for an even bigger increase.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jonathan Hawes

Jonathan Hawes

Journalist

Originally from Austin, TX. "I wasn't born in Tamworth but I got here as soon as I could!" Jonathan covers a little bit of everything, but his main priorities are Tamworth Regional Council, Business, and Property. Send story tips to Jonathan via jonathan.hawes@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.