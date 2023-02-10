A DAM is still up-in-the-air, but construction on the new pipeline is pushing ahead one year after the project started.
The first shovels hit the ground on the new pipeline connecting the Calala Water Treatment Plant to the Dungowan Showgrounds this time last year.
Tamworth MP and Minister for Water Kevin Anderson said the project team was continuing to "kick goals" with 14 of the 21-kilometre pipeline already complete.
"It's been a massive job that started back in February last year, with the new infrastructure replacing a 70-year-old pipeline, which had well and truly had its day," he said.
Despite heavy rainfall and flooding late last year, it's expected the final pipes will be laid in April and connections and commissioning is to be completed by mid-2023.
READ ALSO:
With a new dam yet to be dug, the pipeline will connect to the Dungowan Showgrounds in the meantime.
Mr Anderson said the replacement of the pipeline was critical, after the old infrastructure cost Tamworth Regional Council thousands of dollars to maintain.
"The old pipeline was prone to failure and leaks," he said.
"The new pipeline will save council and ratepayers, meaning more money in people's pockets and more money which can be spent in our local economy."
The pipeline has been dubbed a "huge win" for the economy, with contractors using more than 125 local businesses, generating $3.2 million for the region.
Traffic controllers, bus driver, accommodation providers, hospitality venues, photographers, sign makers and cleaners have all been considered winners from the pipeline construction.
But as the pipeline progresses, the future of the dam isn't as clear.
The new dam is still in the planning approval phase, after the long-awaited environmental impact statement was released in October last year.
The document revealed ratepayers in Tamworth will be forced to pay $50 more on their water bills, if the dam gets the green light.
The $1.3 billion dollar dam is expected to take six years to construct, bumping up the project timeline since it was officially announced in 2019.
Concerned residents hit back at the plans, with just one of 62 public submissions offering support for the project.
The Peel Valley Water Users Association was the only public submission lodged in favour of the dam, on the grounds Tamworth's water supply will be in a "risky situation" if an alternative source is not established.
Tamworth Regional Council opted to comment on the report, rather than support or object, and called for further clarity on the proposal.
It its submission, council claimed the environmental impact statement presented "broad" details on the specifics of the dam.
Council resolved that WaterNSW should own the new dam, and the new pipeline be owned, operated and maintained by council.
TRC owns the existing dam and pipeline, and if the new dam does not go ahead, will have to address water security concerns, it noted.
Despite the growing concern among residents, Mr Anderson told the Leader in January the digging and construction of the physical dam was critical to the city's water security.
The MP said constructing an industrial water recycling facility, to take the abattoirs off the town's water supply, would be an important puzzle piece in the fight to secure water.
"We need supply, we need more water because we are a growing city," he said in January.
"And we need to be more efficient with the way we use it."
Subject to planning approval, construction of the new dam and the second stage of the pipeline is expected to start in 2024.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, reporting mostly on Tamworth Regional Council, Gunnedah Shire Council, Liverpool Plains Shire Council and roads. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au and you can keep up with what's happening around the region via @TessKelly_ on Twitter.
Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, reporting mostly on Tamworth Regional Council, Gunnedah Shire Council, Liverpool Plains Shire Council and roads. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au and you can keep up with what's happening around the region via @TessKelly_ on Twitter.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.