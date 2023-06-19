Refugee Week is a time to celebrate and reflect on the lives of those within our community who have left everything behind to start a new life in Australia.
"Part of the challenge they have is that they are starting from nothing," Tamworth's Multicultural Association president Eddie Whitham said.
"We must remember that they have nothing, they can't go home. A refugee is designated by the United Nations as a person who is in another place and they can't go home."
Mr Whitham has dedicated the last 45 years to helping thousands of new arrivals adjust to life in Tamworth.
The city has welcomed some 5500 new residents in that time, representing 92 nationalities.
"Some of them we settled 45 years ago, some have passed away, some have moved on, and some have come back," he said.
Mr Whitham said he remembers settling those very first families like it was yesterday.
"It was end of the Indo-China wars, millions of people were placed in camps from Thailand and other places," he said.
"The St Vincent de Paul society has just brought out two families. Then I was asked to get involved, I said 'right let's do it'."
In 1978 Mr Whitham helped resettle four families, and he said the whole community lent a hand - from police to healthcare professionals, to charity organisations, schools and more.
"Everybody got involved in the local service clubs and it all went beautifully. Then in 1995 we had a young family arrive we had all sorts of new things," he said.
"So they learned English, the fine people at TAFE and St Peter's Church got together and started teaching one-on-one."
Since those early days Mr Whitham and the multicultural association have become the unofficial 'welcome party' for new migrants. They become like a second-family for the new arrivals.
Mr Whitham said, over time, there have been challenges and mistakes.
"We had no idea when we kicked off in 1978. We had no idea what to do, we fell in potholes, we made mistakes," he said.
But multicultural events like Fiesta La Peel are a reminder of just how far we have come as a community.
