The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News

Rodeo Drive residents respond with alarm to Arcadia Estate plan for quiet backstreet to become through-road

Andrew Messenger
By Andrew Messenger
Updated October 11 2022 - 4:22am, first published 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Residents of Rodeo Drive have reacted with alarm to news that the quiet area may soon serve as a through-road for thousands of residents of a new estate. Picture by Gareth Gardner

Residents of Rodeo Drive have reacted with alarm to news the quiet area may soon serve as a through road for thousands of residents of a new estate.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Messenger

Andrew Messenger

Northern Daily Leader journalist

Politics, environment and energy journalist at the Northern Daily Leader. I also write about health, bushfires and occasionally music. I'm a Brisbane boy by way of Charleville and Hobart who now lives in in beautiful New England. Get me at andrew.messenger@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.