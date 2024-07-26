Colourful next step in Tamworth's mental health unit build

We all love a good colouring-in competition.
And some of our city's youngest 'colourists' have been putting their skills to the test in recent weeks, to mark the start of the next stage of work on the new mental health unit at the Tamworth hospital campus.
On Thursday, July 25, the winners were presented with their rewards in recognition of their efforts.
In the 1 to 4 years category, 2-year-old Lily Campbell took home an arts voucher worth $50.
Seven-year-old Piper Floyd showed off her skills in the 5-8 years category to win the top honour.
Zali Herden, aged 9, was the winner in the 9-12 years category.
And Tamworth Public School was awarded a $100 arts voucher for contributing the most school entries to the competition.
The competition was organised by Health Infrastructure, in partnership with the Hunter New England Local Health District. Prizes were donated by builder, Hansen Yuncken.
And the fun does not stop there.
The next competition, that will be open to everyone, is to give the crane a name.
Keep an eye on the Hunter New England Local Health District's Facebook page for details.
Meanwhile, local artists are being given an opportunity to create artworks for the new unit.
Expressions of Interest are now open for artists and cultural organisations to lead an Aboriginal art, culture and storytelling community project.
There are three opportunities to contribute to the project: Sculptural artwork in the main entry atrium; Environmental graphics applied to walls and glazing throughout the building; and the inclusion of cultural interpretation in wayfinding signage.
The state's Minister for Mental Health Rose Jackson delivered a progress report on the new mental health unit, when she visited the site on July 10, saying the project was "on time and on budget".
The new unit is part of the NSW Government's $700 million Statewide Mental Health Infrastructure Program.
The project will include: four adolescent inpatient beds; a 20-bed adult area, as well as a five-bed adult high-acuity area; and an eight-bed older persons' area.
