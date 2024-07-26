The Northern Daily Leader
The Northern Daily Leader's complete view of property
Home/Community/Community News
Photos

Let the games begin: Tamworth Gardens residents get into the Olympic spirit

SN
By Samantha Newsam
July 27 2024 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Olympics fever is well and truly alive at Tamworth Gardens.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SN

Samantha Newsam

Sports Journalist

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.