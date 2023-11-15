Tamworth Regional Council is seeking your input on a 20-year housing strategy designed to keep the region from falling into a housing crisis as cost of living pressures escalate across NSW.
The need for a new housing strategy was identified in council's Blueprint 100 population growth plan in 2020 and work on the strategy began earlier this year using funds provided by the state government.
Tamworth Regional Council (TRC) manager of future communities Andrew Spicer said early work on the strategy has shown the local government what options are possible, so now it's time for the community to have its say on which options should be made a priority.
"We've got statistics from the ABS and things like that, but the community provide us with the real insight, the stories of how they're living, and that's how we get some really good information for the housing strategy we can't get anywhere else," Mr Spicer said.
"In one day we've gotten nearly 60 responses already, and it's out there for a month. Folks can also always come into the office to talk to us, or write to council, send an email, whatever they'd like."
The housing survey opened on November 14 and will close on December 12, 2023.
Mr Spicer said since smaller towns and villages are losing population and struggling to maintain services, it's particularly important to receive feedback from the region's rural areas.
"We're looking at doing increased density in those areas, and also inside the established areas in the city. Trying to get the most benefit out of the infrastructure that's already in the ground is a big push," Mr Spicer said.
Another of the strategy's major concerns will be developing social housing to relieve pressure on the decade-long waiting list for sheltering Tamworth's most vulnerable residents.
"Social housing is really important and there are questions in the survey about that, and what people think about that located in various parts of town," Mr Spicer said.
TRC is also working with Crown Lands and the Tamworth Local Aboriginal Land Council to free up parcels of land near the city's hospital for social housing, but the planning manager said doing so is "not a straightforward process" and that it could take a long time to come to fruition.
In total, council is planning for more than 5000 new dwellings across the region, with major projects like the Arcadia and Stratheden housing estates expected to support 3245 of those new homes.
"The Arcadia housing development has gone through quite a lot of process, it's zoned now and has development controls on it, and there is a development application lodged for about 900 dwellings, so it is well underway," Mr Spicer said.
With so many developments on the cards for the city's future, Mr Spicer said it's vital for as many members of the community as possible to have their say on future housing needs by taking the survey on the TRC website.
After community input closes on Friday, December 15, council staff will incorporate feedback into the Draft Tamworth Regional Housing Strategy, which will likely be placed on public exhibition next year.
