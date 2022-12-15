The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News

Tamworth Regional Council receives $147,000 from NSW Regional Housing Strategic Planning Fund

Tess Kelly
By Tess Kelly
Updated December 16 2022 - 2:05pm, first published 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tamworth Regional Council has received $147,000 to help develop a housing strategy. Picture File

Tamworth Regional Council has welcomed an extra boost to help solve the city's housing woes.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tess Kelly

Tess Kelly

Journalist

Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, reporting mostly on Tamworth Regional Council, Gunnedah Shire Council, Liverpool Plains Shire Council and roads. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au and you can keep up with what's happening around the region via @TessKelly_ on Twitter.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.