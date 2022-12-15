Tamworth Regional Council has welcomed an extra boost to help solve the city's housing woes.
The council received $147,000 from the NSW Regional Housing Strategic Planning Fund to develop a housing strategy to meet the needs of a growing population.
Council's manager of development Sam Lobsey, said when it comes to housing council is focused on creating housing for an ageing population, students and inner city living.
The funding will allow council to engage a consultant to prepare a region-wide housing strategy.
"Council is already incorporating medium density housing into precinct planning processes," he said.
"This will support economic investments and future mixed use and housing development, and inform future planning amendments."
Bridge Street, top-shop CBD living and the Arcadia, Hills Plain and Stratheden estates are the key areas for development, Mr Lobsey said.
Armidale Regional Council received $200,000 from the fund and Moree Shire Plains Council received $250,000.
Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, reporting mostly on Tamworth Regional Council, Gunnedah Shire Council, Liverpool Plains Shire Council and roads. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au and you can keep up with what's happening around the region via @TessKelly_ on Twitter.
