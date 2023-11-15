David Foster will interview Christine McClure about her recently published book, her past students and her coaching methods. She will put her thirty years of experience to work for us all by sharing her techniques and insight into her dramatic acting classes. You will gain practical tips and exercises that you can use on your own journey as young actor or as a teacher.
A 'not to be missed' afternoon for all budding teen actors, their parents, their teachers and anyone who loves a good story. Those attending will also receive a free author signed copy of the book.
Australia's beloved musical treasure, Marcia Hines, with a career spanning five amazing decades, will travel to the Capitol Theatre Tamworth accompanied by her musicians and production crew to perform a musical celebration of her extraordinary career featuring all the hits from her 22 albums and countless chart-topping singles.
Each of the shows will be a celebration of the extraordinary output of this legendary Australian. From the early days of Fire and Rain to the Discotheque album and all the way through to the 2022 release of The Gospel According to Marcia, each performance will encapsulate Marcia's incredible vocal range and recording career.
Since moving to Australia from Boston at 16 for Hair, Marcia has become an integral part of the Australian music industry. From Jesus Christ Superstar to 'Queen of Pop' to 'Australian Idol', induction into the ARIA Hall of Fame in 2007 and an Order of Australia in 2009, this extraordinary woman has been an inspiration to women and Australians everywhere.
Her return to regional centres across Australia is an acknowledgement of the importance of these cities and towns to her journey. These years of touring were so
significant in the establishment of her career and her relationship with Australian audiences.
Except over two hours of memories, musicality and madness as the amazing Miss Hines and her touring family acknowledge the significance of the 50th Anniversary celebration and the importance of the tour to her many fans,
Enjoy an afternoon celebrating all the magic of Christmas with Dance Dynamics at the Capitol Theatre.
The entire Dance Dynamics studio will be performing in this fabulous Christmas Show, song and dance with stunning costumes, comfy seats in a great theatre atmosphere.
Students from Dance Dynamics Studio Tamworth invite you to share in their love of dance with a fabulous Christmas performance to celebrate this wonderful time of the year.
To book for these and many more shows available at Entertainment Venues, either book online at entertainmentvenues.com.au or call Capitol Theatre Box Office on 67675200.
