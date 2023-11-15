The Northern Daily Leader
Tamworth's Capitol Theatre has it all in the lead up to Christmas

By Theatre Talk
November 15 2023 - 11:30am
Drama for Teen Actors

A conversation with Hollywood acting coach - Christine McClure

David Foster will interview Christine McClure about her recently published book, her past students and her coaching methods. She will put her thirty years of experience to work for us all by sharing her techniques and insight into her dramatic acting classes. You will gain practical tips and exercises that you can use on your own journey as young actor or as a teacher.

