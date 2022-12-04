The Northern Daily Leader
Tamworth's Stratheden housing development plans in final stages, public exhibition expected in February

Tess Kelly
By Tess Kelly
December 5 2022 - 5:30am
Tamworth Regional Council acting manager of integrated planning Andrew Spicer said the Stratheden Estate would create housing options. Pictures by Peter Hardin

PLANS for a new housing estate boasting almost 900 homes on the outskirts of Tamworth, are expected to be before the community in a matter of months.

Local News

