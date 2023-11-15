A Tamworth travel agency can count themselves among an elite group, after winning a coveted Gold Choice Award at a recent industry gathering on the Gold Coast.
Owned by Chris and Gemma Watson, Chris Watson Travel was one of just ten Australian travel retailers presented with the coveted award.
To receive a Gold Choice Award a travel company must rank among the top 10 performing travel businesses in the Australia-wide network.
Travellers Choice Managing Director Christian Hunter said winning agencies demonstrated "outstanding customer service, travel expertise and business acumen".
"Chris Watson Travel is one of Australia's leading travel agencies because it combines exceptional travel knowledge and skills with an understanding of its local community and the unique needs of its clients," Mr Hunter said.
Chris Watson said the award was a team effort.
"Every member of our agency is committed to using their professional expertise and personal experience to find the best travel solutions for our customers," he said.
As a Gold Choice Award winner, Chris Watson Travel has won a spot on their choice of one of three exclusive journeys, including visiting the Animals Asia bear sanctuary at Tam Dao in Vietnam, discovering the spectacular landscapes of New Zealand's Rotorua region or diving into a vast array of water activities on a private atoll in the Maldives.
"This is a wonderful opportunity to ensure our company's customers continue to benefit from the most up-to-date, first-hand knowledge of one the most popular holiday destinations for Australian travellers," Mr Watson said.
On top of the accolade Chris Watson Travel Tamworth also took home top agency awards for Uniworld Boutique River Cruises, Collette Tours & Virgin Voyages while their Canberra branch also took home top agency awards for Entire Travel Group & Regent Seven Seas.
"Between our two offices, the team achieved seven awards which is an amazing testament to their commitment, their knowledge and our amazing clients," Mr Watson said.
