The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Business

Chris Watson Travel wins gold at industry awards night

By Newsroom
November 15 2023 - 1:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Gold Choice Award winners, including Chris Watson (middle) at the recent awards held on the Gold Coast. Picture supplied.
Gold Choice Award winners, including Chris Watson (middle) at the recent awards held on the Gold Coast. Picture supplied.

A Tamworth travel agency can count themselves among an elite group, after winning a coveted Gold Choice Award at a recent industry gathering on the Gold Coast.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Business
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.