The Northern Daily Leader
Tuesday, 14 November 2023
Home/News/Latest News
Council

Tamworth council sticks to 100,000-population despite 'modest' growth prediction

Jonathan Hawes
By Jonathan Hawes
November 14 2023 - 5:45pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Tamworth council has hit back at the NSW government's "modest" predictions for the region's population growth, and says the local council's efforts to promote growth shouldn't be underestimated.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jonathan Hawes

Jonathan Hawes

Journalist

Originally from Austin, TX. "I wasn't born in Tamworth but I got here as soon as I could!" Jonathan covers a little bit of everything, but his main priorities are Tamworth Regional Council, Business, and Property. Send story tips to Jonathan via jonathan.hawes@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.