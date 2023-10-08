The Northern Daily Leader
Tamworth Medicare UCC to accept bulk-billed patients on October 30

October 9 2023 - 5:45am
Patients seeking immediate medical care will soon be able to breathe a sigh of relief as a much-anticipated urgent care clinic officially has a soft opening date: October 30.

