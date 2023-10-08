Organisers of the hugely popular Blackville Arts and Market Day are putting the final touches on plans for this year's event.
Once again filling the grounds of Blackville Public School and bringing vendors from across the state to the beautiful Liverpool Plains, the event on October 15 will run from 10am to 3pm and give visitors the opportunity to support small bush businesses and rural communities.
Blackville Arts and Market Day Committee President, Eleanor Pengilley said last year's event, the first for a few years following COVID cancellations, drew over 1000 people.
"It really cemented for our committee what a key date on the calendar this is, not only for our little community but for the Liverpool Plains more broadly," Mrs Pengilley said.
This year, the markets will boast over 60 stalls featuring art and design, fashion, jewellery, food, homewares, beauty, and kids offerings.
Lunch and snacks will also be available, alongside a licensed bar and entertainment from singer/songwriter Goldheist,
"We've also got a big line-up of family entertainment, including face painting, glitter tattoos, performances from Quirindi's Music with AIM and activities provided by Ooranga Family Mobile Resource Unit," Mrs Pengilley said.
"It's a fun day out for Mum and Dad, and the kids will have a great time too!"
Entry to the event is $5 for adults, with kids under 12 welcome free of charge.
The 2022 event welcomed visitors from near and far, including Quirindi, Tamworth, Gunnedah, Scone, Dubbo, the Hunter Valley and Newcastle, and raised over $12,000.
This year, the Blackville Arts and Market Day will be raising money for Blackville Public School and Gunnedah-based not-for-profit, Ooranga Family Mobile Resource Unit; both crucial services to the area.
"Ooranga's services touch many families living on the Liverpool Plains through their travelling playgroups, preschools and Toy Library services," Mrs Pengilley said.
"It is a vital service which not only provides access to education in isolated communities, but also delivers incredible social benefits for both the parents and kids with whom it engages."
The Blackville Arts and Market Day is a recipient of the Liverpool Plains Shire Council's Community Funding Program.
The Committee would like to thank them and all its other collaborators and sponsors for helping make this event possible.
For more information or to plan your visit to the 2023 Blackville Arts and Market Day, visit www.blackvillemarkets.com
