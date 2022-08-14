The Northern Daily Leader
Veteran Tamworth doctor elected chair of powerful AMA rural doctors' body

Andrew Messenger
By Andrew Messenger
August 14 2022 - 7:00pm
Doctor Ian Kamerman has been elected as the new chair of the Australian Medical Association's federal council of rural doctors. Picture by Peter Hardin

One of Tamworth's most experienced doctors has been elected to the head of a powerful council representing all rural doctors, nationwide.

