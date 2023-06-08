The Northern Daily Leader
Tamworth hospital data in Australian Institute of Health and Welfare report shows alarming trends

Jonathan Hawes
By Jonathan Hawes
June 9 2023 - 5:00am
More patients are presenting to Tamworth hospital's emergency department and the proportion of patients who receive treatment within the recommended time is falling. Picture file
The number of people presenting at Tamworth hospital's emergency department for treatment required within 10 minutes is trending upwards, while the proportion of patients receiving treatment within the recommended time is falling, according to the Australian Institute of Health and Welfare (AIHW).

