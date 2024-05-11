Workshop helps connect young people with disability to employment

One of the aspects the workshop covers is how families can support young people with disability to get jobs by identifying opportunities in the local community. Initial opportunities often come through connections, and we often underestimate how many people we interact with on a daily basis. Tyler (middle) made a connection with the employees in a local mechanic shop through his interest in cars. His mum drove him there every Wednesday for nearly 18 months. She recalls his excitement when she picked him up one day saying Ive just had the most amazing day of my life...the owner asked me if I wanted a job!"