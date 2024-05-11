Workshop helps connect young people with disability to employment

Australia has one of the lowest employment rates for people with disability - ranking 21 out of 29 in the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD).
This worsens dramatically for people with significant disability, who often spend their adult lives in disability programs or sheltered workshop type arrangements, with many in this group still considered unemployable.
Think of all the things employment provides you: The opportunity to be a valuable contributor to society, to form relationships with members of the community, to buy the things you want and need, the financial capacity to socialise with friends, to travel and ultimately rent or buy your own home.
For people with disability these essential elements for the 'good things of life' are often out of reach, with barriers to securing employment, systemically and societally, firmly entrenched.
The federally funded School to Work project aims to address this issue by inspiring and equipping young people with disability, through the support of families, to seek meaningful, paid employment in the community.
The project is being run in NSW by Resourcing Inclusive Communities, an Initiative of Family Advocacy NSW.
Through workshops, free webinars, conferences, 1:1 support and resources, School to Work aims to show that people with disability can work in valued jobs that are based on their interests and career aspirations, with equal pay in workplaces that offer accessible and equitable opportunities.
As part of the project, Resourcing Inclusive Communities is running a School to Work workshop in the New England region for parents, educators and allies who are supporting young people with disability to find work in the community.
Participants will leave the workshop with a range of practical strategies to help them create an individual approach to support their family member with disability achieve better employment outcomes.
The cost is $35 for people with disability and families and $50 for professionals and includes morning tea, lunch and resources.
If cost is a barrier for people with disability and families, the fee can be waived; please contact us on 1800 774 764 to discuss.
Parents, family members, educators and allies of students with disability at secondary school and those who have recently left school.
Register online at https://www.ric.org.au/events/ or call 1800 774 764
