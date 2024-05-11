Golfers hit off to help keep chopper in the sky

Grey skies greeted golfers as they teed off for charity in Tamworth on Friday.
Luckily the early threat of rain held off for the fundraising event.
The annual Westpac Recue Helicopter charity golf day at the Tamworth Golf Club was raising money for the Westpac Rescue Helicopter Service.
Over 200 players registered for the day.
The Rotary Club of West Tamworth manned the BBQ, making sure golfers were well-fed and ready to take the course for a shotgun start at 10:30am.
A highlight of this year's golf day was the hole in one prize on the 16th, where a $7000 Kubota 7200 series 42 inch cut zero turn mower provided by Kubota, Namoi Valley Motors, MJT Partners and LHB Insurance, was up for grabs to the first person to score a hole in one on the 16th.
Football fans were also in with a chance to attend the Knights Tigers clash on Saturday night, with four tickets to the Tiger Town hospitality marquee auctioned at the presentation event on Friday night.
