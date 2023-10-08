The Northern Daily Leader
Armidale family mourns loss of three children in Canberra plane crash

By Jonathan Hawes
Updated October 8 2023 - 2:34pm, first published 11:12am
The family of an experienced pilot and his grandchildren, who were killed in a light plane crash near Canberra, have asked for privacy as they grieve their loss.

