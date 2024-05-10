School funding | Anthony who? | Maps show climate risk | Letters to the editor

I am sure the Tamworth High and Manilla Central School communities are grateful that the Labor Federal Government has recognised their need and committed significant funding to their schools. The many local university graduates who have been given a reprieve on their HECS debt (also calculated on need) are also thanking Labor. At least somebody is noticing what is needed in New England!!
Laura Hughes, Hillvue
After decades of National Party neglect for our electorate, we now have Anthony D'Adam, the Labor "spokesperson" for Tamworth who, by he's own admission, "is there to provide an access point for the community, particularly for Labor voters in the area". So that's about 12.98 per cent of the electorate. What do the rest of the community do, go to Kevin? We tried that three times, it doesn't work. Issues surrounding regional health, education, workforce, and crime have been recognised as key areas of focus (sounds like Kevin 11s "Ground Hog Day" speech).
We have seen a rapid decline in successful local representation since the days of the true Country Party and local Independents. The Greens should go back to where they belong, next to the potato and meat on the Sunday roast and the TEALS only Talk Exclusively About Leafy Suburbs.
One day we may get someone in local government who actually gives a toss about the community as a whole. Kevin 11, can you expand on what you have done for the TFSS, Housing Plus, and the local lands council to progress the "core and cluster' refuge" project or did you just see a group of people and assume there would be a photo opportunity there (think BONZA).
Issues such as domestic violence should not be politicised but unfortunately publicity comes before anything in the world of Politics these days. As you were Kevin 11, sorry, Mr D'Adam?
Bob Snell, Tamworth
In recent weeks, two interactive maps of Australia have been created which show the risk from heatwaves by region and how low-income households in those regions could benefit from home energy upgrades.
The first map is created by the Australian Climate Service and uses age and health status, built and social environment, and access to cooling and health services to rate regions according to one of five categories from lower risk to higher risk. Tamworth and much of New England, for example, is categorised as higher risk.
The second map developed by Climateworks for the Australian Council of Social Service (ACOSS) found that on average energy efficiency, electrification, and solar could save low-income households hundreds to thousands of dollars per year - a strong argument for the federal government to establish a national fund to subsidise home energy upgrades for low-income housing in the May budget. The map reveals that over 15,000 low-income households in New England would save on average $1,760 per house and $950 per apartment while reducing CO2 emissions by nearly 40,000 tonnes each year.
A national home energy upgrade program would help those struggling most with the cost of living while assisting the nation to meet its 43 per cent 2030 emissions reduction target. A clear win-win.
Ray Peck, Hawthorn
This letter to is to show that Superair a local business of 60 years in the Armidale area, is fully supportive of the development of the proposed rail trail north of Armidale.
The asset being the rail corridor has been left vacant for over 35 years and will never be reinstated as a fully functioning rail service, either freight or passenger.
Armidale Council needs to repurpose the rail corridor and utilise it to generate economic growth and promote amongst other things, health, and safety.
If at any stage in the future the Government want to reinstate the rail system north of Armidale the rail trail will not stop that happening.
Further to our support I am listing local businesses that are prepared to put up funds to cover the ongoing maintenance of the rail trail. Each business listed below has pledged between $500 to $2000 per annum with no time limit on those funds going forward.
I have included the names of the business, the authorised person of those businesses, their contact phone numbers and their contribution per annum. This is so anyone that doubts the contributions these businesses are making, can personally contact the owners/managers that have made the pledges.
There are two anonymous donors who have committed and are fully supportive of the rail trail. They are cautious of the vocal minority that have been somewhat aggressive in responses of support from the local community. So, for now they wish to remain anonymous. Be assured if the rail trail goes ahead these anonymous benefactors will honour their commitment.
David Boundy, Superair
(A list of businesses and private donors was supplied, but not published - Editor)
As co-chairs of the Australian Mental Health Prize, we're reaching out to Australian communities to encourage nominations for the 2024 Prize.
Recent events have underscored the importance of supporting one another during challenging times. It is also imperative that we have responsible conversations that challenge stigma and misinformation surrounding mental health. With almost half of Australians facing mental health challenges in their lifetime, it's clear that no community is untouched by these issues.
Despite this, mental health funding remains disproportionately low, exacerbating service gaps and leaving marginalised individuals without essential support. The aftermath of COVID-19 has only intensified these challenges, emphasising the interconnectedness of mental health with broader societal issues.
The Australian Mental Health Prize serves as a platform to honour individuals who have made significant contributions to mental health advocacy and service provision. Nominations for the 2024 prize are open until July 8, 2024, with winners announced on September 23, 2024. Categories include Aboriginal or Torres Strait Islander, lived experience, professional, and community hero.
We urge your readers to nominate deserving candidates who have shown outstanding dedication to mental health in their communities. To nominate, visit https://www.australianmentalhealthprize.org.au Together, let's prioritise mental well-being and create more inclusive and supportive societies.
Lucy Brogden AM and Allan Fels AO
Co-Chairs of the Australian Mental Health Prize Advisory Group
