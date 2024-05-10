School funding | Anthony who? | Maps show climate risk | Letters to the editor

After decades of National Party neglect for our electorate, we now have Anthony D'Adam, the Labor "spokesperson" for Tamworth who, by he's own admission, "is there to provide an access point for the community, particularly for Labor voters in the area". So that's about 12.98 per cent of the electorate. What do the rest of the community do, go to Kevin? We tried that three times, it doesn't work. Issues surrounding regional health, education, workforce, and crime have been recognised as key areas of focus (sounds like Kevin 11s "Ground Hog Day" speech).

