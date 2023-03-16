The Northern Daily Leader
Tamworth's NSW Nurses and Midwives' Association speaks out about staff shortages in Tamworth hospital

Anna Falkenmire
By Anna Falkenmire
Updated March 16 2023 - 4:32pm, first published 4:00pm
NURSES and midwives again rallied outside Tamworth hospital on Thursday to make their demands for staff-to-patient ratios heard.

Anna Falkenmire is a senior journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth

