The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News
Federal Election

ALP to build new Medicare Urgent Care Clinic to take pressure off Tamworth hospital, if it wins government

Andrew Messenger
By Andrew Messenger
May 12 2022 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
NEW CENTRE: The party claims the new facility will help take pressure off the city's hospital, which has one of the busiest emergency rooms in rural NSW. Photo: file

The Labor Party will build a new Medicare urgent care clinic in Tamworth if elected in May, with the city to boast one of 50 of the facilities to be constructed nationwide.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Messenger

Andrew Messenger

Northern Daily Leader journalist

Politics, environment and energy journalist at the Northern Daily Leader. I also write about health, bushfires and occasionally music. I'm a Brisbane boy by way of Charleville and Hobart who now lives in in beautiful New England. Get me at andrew.messenger@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.