We need to act now on domestic violence | Kevin Anderson

The NSW Parliament has returned with major issues already on the agenda last week and set to come in the coming week.
Changes to bail laws have dominated debate in the NSW Parliament as the NSW Government announced $230 million over four years to enhance support for domestic, family and sexual violence victim survivors.
Too many lives have been lost and too many families torn apart due to domestic violence, and we need to work together to call out and to penalise offenders, while offering our support to those who have been impacted by domestic, family and sexual violence.
We have zero tolerance for domestic violence, and we need the funding and the legislative change to reaffirm that stance.
One of the key reforms that needs to happen as soon as possible is strengthening to the bail laws for offenders. The Government recently announced $45 million to improve bail laws and justice system responses to domestic violence, which is a step in the right direction.
The government has said more details will be released in the coming weeks, but the Opposition attempted to take urgent action and toughen bail laws by expanding the use of electronic monitoring devices, expanding the grounds for staying the granting of bail for serious domestic violence charges, and the removal of power for registrars to determine bail for serious personal violence charges where bail is opposed.
We attempted to move legislation in the Parliament to reflect those changes, but the legislation was blocked by the Government and the Greens, meaning we're all waiting to hear what further action will be taken by the government to toughen bail laws.
We need to do more to protect women and children and to punish those who commit these terrible acts of domestic violence.
These changes may not be the whole solution, but I hope they play a part in ensuring those who commit domestic violence are appropriately punished.
The refuge will co-locate independent living accommodation with access to on-site support services and counselling.
It will significantly improve capacity to offer support in Tamworth by providing more independent living spaces for women and children.
We have zero tolerance for domestic violence and I comment Tamworth Family Support Services for the outstanding work they do locally to support women, and to build this facility.
If you require support, please contact 1800 RESPECT or 1800 WDVCAS. In case of emergency, please contact Triple Zero (000).
