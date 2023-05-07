The Northern Daily Leader
Tamworth Regional Council faces $3.9m decline in cash reserves across next four years

By Tess Kelly
May 8 2023 - 5:30am
Tamworth Regional Council mayor Russell Webb said the organisation is facing a "financial challenge". Picture file
Tamworth Regional Council mayor Russell Webb said the organisation is facing a "financial challenge". Picture file

A "SERIOUS financial challenge" is looming as council stares down the barrel of a bank account that's quickly depleting.

Local News

