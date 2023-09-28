The Manilla community's efforts to transform it's iconic viaduct into a tourist attraction have moved one step closer with the structure now added to the NSW Heritage Register.
Member for Tamworth and Shadow Minister for Heritage Kevin Anderson said the Manilla Viaduct was an iconic piece of local rail history and the community had been fighting to ensure its preservation for some time, with the intent being to repurpose the structure into a walkway around the town.
"The viaduct and rail bridge, opened in 1908, was an integral part of the extension of the rail line to Barraba in the 1900s, which allowed for further expansion of wheat growing operations in our region," Mr Anderson said.
"It's a part of our history, which is why Manilla locals have been fighting to save the viaduct."
Mr Anderson said the Minister for Heritage Penny Sharpe had agreed with the community and signed off on the the 500-metre-long structure being listed on the NSW Heritage Register.
"This means the structure has further protections under NSW law and opens opportunities for funding into the future," he said.
Mr Anderson has been in discussions with a local working group committed to transforming the structure to a walkway over Manilla.
"As soon as the announcement was made, I was in contact with the community to discuss next steps in our campaign to see the viaduct transformed into an iconic walkway over the town," he said.
"We're staying on this campaign because I know the viaduct is already a draw for tourists and there is huge opportunity to take advantage of the unique structure and draw tourists to the region.
"There's still work to do, and I look forward to working with the community to again raise our plans for the viaduct with the government."
