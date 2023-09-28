The Northern Daily Leader
The Manilla community moves closer to repurposing the local viaduct

By Newsroom
September 28 2023 - 10:30am
The Manilla community's efforts to transform it's iconic viaduct into a tourist attraction have moved one step closer with the structure now added to the NSW Heritage Register.

