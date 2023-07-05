The Northern Daily Leader
Home/Community/Community News

Tamworth council earmarks $4 million for asbestos removal from Ray Walsh House

Jonathan Hawes
By Jonathan Hawes
Updated July 5 2023 - 5:34pm, first published 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The repair bill to fix up the CBD headquarters of Tamworth council is set to hit $4 million.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jonathan Hawes

Jonathan Hawes

Journalist

Originally from Austin, TX. "I wasn't born in Tamworth but I got here as soon as I could!" Jonathan covers a little bit of everything, but his main priorities are Tamworth Regional Council, Business, and Property. Send story tips to Jonathan via jonathan.hawes@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Community News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.