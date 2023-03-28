HARD WORK and an enormous task has been used to justify a budget blowout of more than $200,000.
Without a crystal ball to gaze into, Tamworth Regional Council staff had no way to foresee the hole relocating 280 staff across the city would burn in the organsation's wallet.
At a meeting on Tuesday, councillor Judy Coates said council had done its "best" to keep costs down, as the bill for the Ray Walsh House relocation came in at $287,407 above budget.
"Considering the enormity of the whole project, and impact on staff, where we are is a testament to the hard work and control that's been applied to this project," she said.
"We can't necessarily control the financial side."
An update on the relocation project revealed the cost of refurbishing and relocating staff to 474 Peel Street, the Parry Building, the old Leader building and the Sports Dome had come back above what was originally budgeted for in September last year.
Councillor Bede Burke said council had the odds stacked against it and considered the smooth relocation process a "wonderful thing".
Cr Burke said moving forward council would need the "whole community behind" the organisation as it prepares for future expenses.
"Those challenges are very real and are going to have significant budget impacts on the next financial year and beyond," he said.
The report before council laid bare that it's anticipated 474 Peel Street will require at least $60,000 to bring the building up to scratch.
The site, which operates as the new customer service hub, has already blown the budget by $215,111.
Cr Coates said the extra spend would help add value to the properties into the future, if and when council relocates back to Ray Walsh House.
"We've given longevity to those buildings," she said.
"In the future we will have something that will support us and we can regain capital and income from those buildings."
Tess Kelly
